Still, he reassured me, “I’m in a constant state of readiness.”

Collins has spent much of the past 50 years in such a state. And during the winter months, he’s had his stick at his side, ready to plunge it into any random hump, hillock or drift.

The story of the Pat Collins Snow Stick — and the story of the man who wields it — is told in Collins’s new memoir, “Newsman.”

If you watch local TV news, you know Collins. You know him by his delivery. It’s a delivery . . . in which he pauses . . . every now and . . . then.

“I have a style that is different than others,” Collins said. “Some people like it. Some people don’t. Fortunately, I think more people like it than don’t.”

Reading “Newsman,” I realized where that style comes from. Collins is a local boy. He grew up on H Street NE, the son of a medical general practitioner, and went to St. John’s high school, then Notre Dame. He got into journalism as a youngster and never left. His first newspaper job was at Washington’s scrappy Daily News.

“I tell you something, we were like the Little Engine That Could, that little tabloid paper,” Collins said. “We would fight against The [Washington] Post day in day out. We’d send one reporter to a story and The Post would send three. We were always outnumbered.”

The Daily News died in 1972, an event Collins and his newsroom buddies marked at Matt Kane’s Bit o’ Ireland, a bar up the street. Collins said he could have gone to The Post, but he just couldn’t bring himself to. Instead he went to the underdog: the Washington Evening Star.

Then in 1973, Channel 9 came calling. They needed a replacement for their crime reporter, Mike Buchanan, who had jumped ship to something called UPI Television News.

“When I went to Channel 9, I didn’t even own a television,” Collins said. “I lived on the Hill and had gotten burgled. Everything we had with a plug was stolen, including our television.”

It took the ink-stained wretch a while to become comfortable with “staring down the cannon barrel” of a camera, but his style seemed to work. It was unique, anyway. It was a tabloid style transferred to TV.

And when Buchanan came back to Channel 9, the station kept Collins.

“They called us ‘Muck and Mire’ or ‘Page One and Page Two,’ ” Collins said. “We had pretty good success coming up with some really good stories.”

Some of those stories are in “Newsman.”

“I think one of my missions in life is to put a human face on a victim of crime,” Collins said. “And it saddens me to see that sometimes in our society, murder has become sort of ordinary: Oh, another murder.”

Some of the stories you’ll remember — the Beltway snipers, Chandra Levy. Others you may not. Collins is still consumed by the case of Dana Chisholm, strangled in her basement apartment in 1995.

Said Collins: “I think of [‘Newsman’] as a buffet of stories and profiles of people that have touched me. . . . I call it sort of a bathroom book: Sit down, turn the page, read it. If you don’t like that, flip it a few pages and there’s another one.”

Giants walked the airwaves then: Peterson, Robinson, Wolf, Brenner, Bunyon, Vance, and Collins has been right alongside them. He’s worked at Channel 9, Channel 7 and, since 1986, Channel 4.

He even helped bring Washington Post reporter Tom Sherwood to WRC.

“He had no television experience whatsoever, but he had a lot of knowledge,” Collins said. “I went out and shot his audition tape with him on a Saturday.

“I thought of him almost like Dick Clark thought of Fabian: This is a project. Fabian couldn’t put two notes together. Dick Clark made him a rock-and-roll star for a while. Little by little, in his own way, Sherwood caught on in television. He brought a lot to the party.”

Collins, 74, self-published his book through Politics and Prose, which is where it’s available. “I’m a local reporter,” he said by way of explanation.

Despite working at three D.C. stations — and doing a stint in Chicago — Collins said, “I’m not a job jumper. If the Daily News was still publishing — and I could live off $138.50 a week — I would still be there. It was such a fun place.”