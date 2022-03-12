Chaney joined the Peace Corps in Ukraine in 2018, and was evacuated from the small town of Tulchyn in the western part of the country amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she wrote. While in Tulchyn, she taught English at a local school to students in grades 2-11.

“During my time as a volunteer, I met my current partner of almost 3 years, Oleksandr, who is a Ukrainian citizen,” Chaney wrote. “Over the past year of 2021, I have traveled in and out of the country but always calling Ukraine my home.”

While she and Oleksandr are currently in Lisbon, Portugal, where Chaney is in school pursuing a master’s degree, the couple left Ukraine just ahead of the Russian invasion Feb. 24. They’ve maintained daily virtual contact with family and friends who remained in the country, she said.

“On Wednesday, February 23rd, my partner and I decided it was finally time for us to leave Ukraine and head to Poland as a result of the increasing concern and alerts coming from the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine,” Chaney wrote. “At that time, we still both believed that a full-out war was never going to happen and definitely not at the scale that had, and is currently taking place. We took a train and crossed the Ukraine-Poland border Wednesday (Feb. 23.) afternoon.”

While in Tulchyn, Chaney wrote, she stayed with an “amazing” host family consisting of a mother and her two sons.

“My host family accepted me into their home and hearts immediately,” Chaney said. “I had the option to move into my own place after about two months of living with them but decided to stay because I couldn’t imagine living in Tulchyn without them.”

Chaney said her host mother taught her to cook traditional Ukrainian foods such as borscht and vareniki and called her the Ukrainian name for daughter.

“I would spend my time after teaching at school all day with my two host brothers playing outside in the snow or helping them with their homework,” she said. “We were a real family.”

Her host family’s love and generosity, Chaney said, were not unusual among the people she met in Ukraine.

“The hearts of the Ukrainian people are bigger than you can imagine,” she wrote. “I feel that it’s difficult for others to understand people who speak such a different language and have a different culture than ours, but none of this matters when it came to making real connections with Ukrainian people. All of the people I met, my host family and their extended family, the local teachers and students, people from the community, and even Ukrainians I still call my good friends today, have always welcomed me with warm tea and an open heart.”

Ukrainians’ love of country and one another is a powerful example, Chaney said.

“The sense of community and concern for others will always blow me away,” Chaney wrote. “We can all witness, all over the world, how the Ukrainian people are fighting to keep their country safe and free from attack. They are coming together to help provide shelter and aid to those in their community that need it, teaching and crafting Molotov cocktails to defend themselves and their cities, and even eagerly volunteering to serve for their country when their president calls.”

While she and her partner are safe in Lisbon, Chaney said, it’s hard not to be scared for those they love back in Ukraine.

“My partner and I are very blessed to be safe, but we left behind our friends, our family, and our home (as many other Ukrainian people have done over the last few days),” she wrote. “Personally, I feel helpless and just heartbroken witnessing all of these missile strikes and seeing all the Ukrainian citizens hiding underground in bunkers. It’s difficult for everyone watching to continue with our jobs and schoolwork while entire cities are being attacked with such vicious crimes.

Americans who want to help can do so by sharing information from credible sources like the English-language publication The Kyiv Independent, Chaney said, and the Stand With Ukraine website also provides helpful information.

“As an American citizen, I hope that our government will step up and provide necessary aid to this amazing country that I hold so close to my heart,” Chaney said. “I hope that my fellow American citizens understand how horrible this situation is and can find empathy for all the Ukrainian people.”

Since the Russian invasion of the independent nation began, Chaney wrote, “innocent civilians in peaceful cities” have lost their loved ones, as well as large swaths of the country’s history and culture with the destruction of historic buildings.

