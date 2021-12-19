Washington’s Peace in da Paint basketball and community service event has given youth a summertime thrill at W.L. Harris Playground in Mayfield for the past nine years.
This year, Washington and event partner Kisha Turner will introduce a winter edition.
The gathering will take place Saturday at James Monroe High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Washington said the goal is to reward youth for perseverance during a difficult past two years.
“With so much hard work the kids have put in going from virtual school to back into the school, hopefully teachers and kids are getting some rest and this will encourage them going forward,” Washington said. “We hope they have not only a great Christmas, but that they’re motivated for the second semester.”
Washington said he’s thankful city schools are allowing the use of the facility at no charge.
He’s still seeking sponsorships to cover other expenses, but he’s also receiving financial support from the Fredericksburg area community service organization #ENOUGH!.
Stafford County resident Gary Holland, founder of #ENOUGH!, said it was logical to assist Washington with resources because it aligns with the group’s vision of uniting the community.
#ENOUGH! has been recruiting vendors and local businesses to come in and market their products while the basketball action is taking place on the court.
“These events aren’t free,” Holland said. “So we’ve been raising money to help with the financial aspect so (Washington and Turner) can focus on making it a great event that is helpful and impactful to the community.”
The event will feature three youth basketball games as well as a contest between the Fredericksburg’s Police Department and Fire Department.
It will be the second time city police officers have participated in the event. Officers competed against youth in a contest this past summer as part of their community policing efforts.
“I think it’s very important because we need to see those sorts of people outside of their role,” Holland said. “We’re accustomed to seeing them running into a burning house or arresting somebody or pulling somebody over.
“If that’s all we see, we become desensitized to it. They’re human, and kids and parents need to see that.”
In addition to basketball, vendors and food, there will be a DJ and toy giveaways. Washington said the goal is to help every child in the city and surrounding counties have a present on Christmas Day.
For information on how to donate a gift call 540/604-8744 or 470/646-0328.
“Not everybody can do Toys for Tots, and some people have pride issues,” Washington said. “But every child should wake up on Christmas morning with a gift.”