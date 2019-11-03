The hopes of Erricka Bridgeford and other founders of the ceasefire weekends are often dashed as they were Saturday afternoon when two men were shot. A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead, becoming Baltimore’s 286th homicide victim of the year.

The ceasefire weekends do seem to have some effect. The Baltimore Sun reports that a study conducted by Bridgeford’s organization found that there was an average 52 percent reduction in shootings on ceasefire weekends.

