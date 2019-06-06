MARYLAND

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car

A woman died two days after she was struck by a car in Beltsville, police said.

Lisa Layton, 57, of Beltsville, was in the roadway near the 3600 block of Powder Mill Road about 9 p.m. Saturday when a car traveling north hit her, Prince George’s County police said. Layton was critically injured and taken to a hospital, where she died two days later, police said.

Police also said Layton was possibly crossing the street at the time and was not in a crosswalk. They said the driver was uninjured and stayed at the scene after the crash.

— Lynh Bui

THE DISTRICT

Man killed and teen injured in shooting

A man was fatally shot and a 15-year-old boy was wounded Wednesday night in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. The shootings occurred about 8:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of 22nd Street SE, near Suitland Parkway and the border with Maryland.

Police said Bruce Gilmore, 39, of Southeast, died at a hospital. The injured teen, who was struck in the left wrist, wasn’t identified. He was treated at a hospital and police said he is expected to survive.

Authorities released few other details of the shooting. No arrests have been made.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

New goal to lower maternal mortality

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced a new goal to lower the maternal mortality rate for black women. Northam (D) said Wednesday that he’s set a goal of eliminating the racial disparity in mortality rates by 2025.

The governor said the maternal mortality rate for black women is more than twice as high as it is for white women.

Northam said he’s directing state agencies to expedite enrollment of eligible pregnant women in Medicaid.

— Associated Press

THE REGION

Police continue probe into rape allegation

Twelve Baltimore police patrol cars remain out of service as the department investigates a reported rape that may have involved one of its officers.

The Baltimore Sun reported the department initially pulled 115 cars from service early this week. A woman told authorities early Sunday that she had been in a patrol car just before she was attacked.

An internal police memo obtained by the Sun says the victim told authorities she was near a bar when she met a man who appeared to be a police officer and later raped her.

The sidelined vehicles have been narrowed down by a description provided by the victim, and investigators hope to search the remaining vehicles for evidence.

— Associated Press