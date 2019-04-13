A 74-year-old woman who was hit by an SUV Friday afternoon died overnight, Fairfax County police said.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. in the 2900 block of Peyton Randolph Drive in the Seven Corners area.

Amolia Lozano was exiting a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the passenger side, when the SUV, drifting backward, knocked Lozano down and into the road, police said. The SUV driver, not realizing the car was still in reverse, accelerated, hitting Lozano and a nearby parked car.

Lozano was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead Friday night, police said.

The driver has cooperated with investigators, said police, who noted no charges were expected.

Read more:

The Metro PCS store in Shaw was a D.C. staple long before go-go’s brief silence

Virginia couple stranded in cruise ship off Norwegian coast return home

Taking a swim in the Potomac? Weekly readings reveal water quality, bacterial levels.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news