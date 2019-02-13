MARYLAND

Man dies after being struck by two vehicles

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being struck by two vehicles in Temple Hills, officials said.

The man was in the area of St. Barnabas Road near 28th Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. when he was hit by a pickup truck, Prince George’s County police said. The man was then struck by a second vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police are working to identify the man and notify his relatives of the crash.

The man was not in a crosswalk or intersection when he was struck, police said. The drivers of the cars stayed on the scene.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Prosecutors: Officer acted in self-defense

An Alexandria police officer acted in self-defense when he shot an armed man in December, prosecutors said Wednesday. The man is accused of attempting to attack the officer while drunk and high on multiple drugs.

Michael Ligon, 28, opened fire on North Patrick Street near First Street in Old Town on Dec. 2, according to police. When Officer Michael Vaccaro arrived on the scene, police said Ligon pointed his gun at the officer and refused to drop it. Vaccaro responded by firing his weapon.

Ligon was treated at a hospital for serious injuries. The officer was placed on administrative leave while Virginia State Police investigated the shooting.

Ligon has been charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, discharging a firearm in a public place, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon and public intoxication from alcohol, marijuana, opiates and PCP. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 21 years in prison.

Ligon’s public defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

— Rachel Weiner

Real estate executive pleads guilty to fraud

A Northern Virginia business executive has pleaded guilty to multiple fraud schemes that cheated investors out of approximately $20 million.

Todd Hitt of Arlington pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria to running what prosecutors described as a Ponzi scheme under the guise of soliciting investments for an office building in Herndon, among other projects.

According to court documents, the 54-year-old Hitt used some of the investors’ money on personal expenses like vacations and sports tickets.

The FBI began investigating after receiving complaints from Hitt’s employees.

Hitt has been involved in numerous real estate projects in Northern Virginia. His family founded Hitt Contracting, a major construction firm in Northern Virginia.

He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in June.

— Associated Press

Man charged over 2016 attack at pool

A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a lifeguard at a pool in Alexandria in 2016, according to Alexandria police.

Jesse Bjerke, 37, of Arlington, was arrested Tuesday and charged with rape, abduction, object penetration and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, officials said.

The attack occurred Sept. 3, 2016, at a pool in the 200 block of S. Pickett Street. The lifeguard was at work, but no one else was at the pool, police said. They said the assailant was armed with a gun. After he fled, police said, she called for help.

No information was available about what led police to make the arrest.

— Martin Weil

