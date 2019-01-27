ORANGE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia police say a man was struck and killed by a van while walking along a rural road.

The Virginia State Police said in a news release that the crash happened Saturday night near the unincorporated Wilderness area.

The news release says that a Ford Econoline hit a pedestrian wearing all black clothing and outside of a cross walk.

The pedestrian, 42-year-old Brett C. Stannard of Spotsylvania, died at the scene.

The driver wasn’t injured.

No charges were immediately filed and the crash remained under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.