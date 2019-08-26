THE DISTRICT

Pedestrian, dirt-bikers come to blows on 14th

A man was injured during an altercation with dirt bike riders who swarmed streets in Northwest Washington on Sunday evening, swerving around motorists and pedestrians.

It was not immediately clear what started the fracas as the dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles headed down 14th Street shortly before 7:30 p.m.

“It’s maddening,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) told reporters Monday when asked about the incident, adding the word “foolish.”

Police said they are compiling photos of people who might have been involved and will make them public.

Five witnesses said the man was crossing 14th Street in a crosswalk and headed “into a crowd of dirt bikes” and ATVs, according to a police report. The witnesses, who were not identified, told police that the man pushed a rider off a bike.

That rider then “got up from his motorbike and punched” the man in the face, bloodying his mouth, an act the witnesses described as retaliation, the report said. According to the report, witnesses said another person came up behind the pedestrian and “punched him in the back of the head.”

The assailants then fled south on 14th Street. The victim was treated at a hospital.

— Peter Hermann and Perry Stein

THE REGION

Spin will add scooter docks to limit clutter

To decrease the clutter that comes with dockless vehicles, the scooter company Spin is placing docking stations for its scooters at locations across the District and Northern Virginia where users can pick up and return the rented equipment.

Dan Winston, Spin’s regional manager for the D.C. area, said 40 docking stations will be placed in the District, Arlington and Alexandria over the next two weeks.

The stations will show up in the Spin app.

Only Spin scooters will be compatible with the stations. The company operates up to 720 scooters in the District, 350 in Arlington and 200 in Alexandria.

— Luz Lazo

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news