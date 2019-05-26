THE DISTRICT

Man is injured in house fire; others help

A man was seriously injured Saturday in a house fire in the District that broke out after gasoline was used indoors in renovation work, the D.C. fire department said.

The man was rescued and brought down a ladder from the second floor of the house in the 400 block of 19th Street NE, the fire department said.

Another person was also helped from the house, the department said.

According to the fire department, the blaze resulted from contractors’ use of gasoline to remove paint and tiles from the basement. Vapors were ignited, the fire department said. It was not immediately clear what ignited them.

The house is in the Kingman Park area, about a half-mile northwest of RFK Stadium.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Pedestrian is fatally struck in Pr. George's

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed late Saturday night in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The state police said the incident occurred about 11:15 p.m. on Route 301 near Route 4.

The victim was described as male. No age or other identifying information was available early Sunday.

The northbound lanes of Route 301 were closed for the investigation, police said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Ten are shot, one fatally, at block party

Ten people were shot, including one fatally, during a block party Saturday night in Chesapeake, Va., police said.

The identity of the man who died was being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. in Holly Cove, a neighborhood of townhouses, said Chesapeake police spokesman Leo Kosinski.

Police have no suspect information and do not consider the incident a mass shooting at this time, he said. Authorities are investigating potential gang activity in connection with the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

Police were en route to Holly Cove Drive and Airline Boulevard for the second time that evening for reports of a disturbance when they received reports of the shooting.

They found a chaotic scene of multiple victims and people screaming, Kosinski said.

— Jenna Portnoy

2 on motorcycle die in crash on parkway

A male motorcycle driver and his female passenger were killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on the ramp from George Washington Parkway near I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.

Police have not identified the victims, pending notification of next of kin.

The victims were not part of the last “Rolling Thunder” motorcycle rally earlier in the day, state police said.

About 1:30 p.m., a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was driving on a curved section of the ramp from northbound George Washington Parkway to southbound I-495 when the driver lost control, police said.

The driver and passenger were ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

— Jenna Portnoy

