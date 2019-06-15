Arlington County police said Robert Bramwell, 66, of the District, was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle. (iStock)

A 66-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle late Friday night in the 1700 block of N. George Mason Drive in Arlington, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

Police said Robert Bramwell, of the District, was hit when he entered the roadway at 10:51 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, police said Bramwell was not in a crosswalk and did not have the right of way. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Bramwell stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news