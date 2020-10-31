Police said the driver was not physically injured.
— Katie Mettler
Four shot, one fatally, at Charles County bar
Three people were injured and one was killed in a shooting Friday night at a bar in Waldorf, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Dontrell Lowell Watson, 34, of Upper Marlboro, died at a hospital.
Two of the people who were shot remained in serious condition, and the third in critical condition, authorities said.
Officers were dispatched to the Room 301 Lounge and Bar at 2175 Crain Highway about 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The sheriff’s office said investigators have determined that a dispute between two groups of people led to the shooting.
