Maryland

Pedestrian killed in Montgomery County

A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a Toyota Camry traveling south on Germantown Road on Friday afternoon, Montgomery County police said in a news release.

The man died of his injuries at a hospital, authorities said. They withheld his identity pending notification of his family.

Detectives said the pedestrian was trying to cross Germantown Road onto the westbound lane of Middlebrook Road. He was hit by a 2012 Camry as it traveled south on Germantown Road.

Police said the driver was not physically injured.

— Katie Mettler

Four shot, one fatally, at Charles County bar

Three people were injured and one was killed in a shooting Friday night at a bar in Waldorf, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Dontrell Lowell Watson, 34, of Upper Marlboro, died at a hospital.

Two of the people who were shot remained in serious condition, and the third in critical condition, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to the Room 301 Lounge and Bar at 2175 Crain Highway about 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The sheriff’s office said investigators have determined that a dispute between two groups of people led to the shooting.

— Katie Mettler