THE DISTRICT

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle

A woman crossing a downtown Washington street was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning, D.C. police said.

The victim, Carol Joan Tomason, 70, of Chapel Hill, N.C., was struck at 15th and H streets NW, police said.

They said she was in a marked crosswalk, walking west on H Street NW, when she was hit by a pickup truck that went through the crosswalk while making a left turn onto northbound 15th Street NW.

The intersection is one block east of Lafayette Square, and one block north of the Treasury Department. It is not far from the White House. At certain times of the morning and afternoon it can be highly congested, with not only passenger cars but also buses and large trucks.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Judge rules on prescription plan

A federal judge has ruled that the state of Maryland cannot force state retirees onto a federal prescription drug plan until a lawsuit is decided.

U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte issued the ruling this week.

Four Maryland state retirees filed the lawsuit last month, contending that Maryland is not able to compel them to enroll in Medicare Part D when open enrollment begins Monday.

The lawsuit arises from changes made in 2011 to health benefits for state retirees.

Shareese DeLeaver-Churchill, a spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan (R), says the administration hopes to work with the General Assembly to find a permanent solution. Several state lawmakers say they will introduce a bill to repeal the law that kicked retirees off the state’s prescription drug plan.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

State sees more international tourists

Virginia saw a boost in the number of international tourists who visited last year.

The office of Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced this week that 1.1 million international tourists visited in 2017, a 2.7 percent increase from 2016.

The state estimates that international tourists spent $1.9 billion last year, up from $1.7 billion in the previous year.

Canadians account for about half of Virginia’s international visitors. European visitors make up about 25 percent and 15 percent are from Asia.

— Associated Press