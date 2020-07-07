The footbridge is connected to a CSX span crossing the river. A CSX freight train derailed in December as it crossed the river, damaging the footbridge. A report from the Federal Railroad Administration said a train engineer used excessive force to make a movement with the brakes still applied.
The derailment closed access to some parts of Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and the Chesapeake & Ohio National Historic Park.
