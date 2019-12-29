Investigators will review footage from nearby cameras to learn more about the fleeing vehicle, said Antonia Washington, a spokeswoman for Prince George’s County police.

The hit-and-run came one night after another pedestrian was killed in the county. A man was struck by an SUV on Friday evening in Capitol Heights. In that crash, the driver remained at the scene.

— Jessica Contrera

VIRGINIA

Man dies in stabbing at home in Vienna

Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Vienna, investigators said Sunday.

A man was stabbed Sunday morning at a home in the 2900 block of Edgelea Road and taken to a hospital, where he died, the county police said on its Twitter account.

Police said ­that one person was in custody and that there is “no threat to public safety.” The police call was received at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a spokesman said.

The spokesman said police believe that the parties were known to each other, but he had no details on their relationship or whether one or both of them lived at the home where the stabbing occurred.

— Laura Meckler

