BALTIMORE — State troopers in Maryland are investigating the death of a young man truck by a car as he tried to cross a major highway on foot.

Maryland State Police say a 23-year-old man was attempting to cross I-95 late Saturday in Cecil County. He was struck by an Infiniti sedan and declared dead at the scene. The motorist remained at the crash site until authorities arrived.

The identity of the dead man was not released Sunday as authorities notify his relatives. Troopers say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the deadly crash.

All lanes on northbound I-95 were closed in the area of Route 272 in the immediate aftermath of the accident.

