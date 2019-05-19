UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Maryland state police say a pedestrian has been struck and killed by a driver who thought he had hit a deer.

Police said 26-year-old Adrian Harris was struck early Sunday morning walking in the southbound travel lane of Route 301. Harris was found on the grass median and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze believed he had struck a deer and pulled over a short distance from the crash.

The crash closed the southbound lanes of Route 301 for several hours Sunday morning.

Police said they do not suspect any impairment by drugs or alcohol.

