THE DISTRICT

Man, 56, fatally struck on North Capitol Street

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on North Capitol Street.

Police identified the pedestrian as Troy Sandy Austin, 56, of Southeast Washington. He was struck about 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street NW. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Austin was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

School calendar bill moves to the House

The Maryland Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would allow school districts to decide whether to start their school year after Labor Day.

The legislation, which heads to the House for consideration, is strongly opposed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who issued the executive order in 2016 requiring schools systems to open after Labor Day and end by June.

Republican senators who voted against the bill said that the post-Labor Day start is popular among Maryland residents, allowing parents to spend more time with their children and helping to boost the state’s economy. Democrats said school districts should have the flexibility to create calendars that address the needs of their communities.

— Ovetta Wiggins

Pedestrian dies after being hit in crosswalk

One pedestrian died and another was injured after they were struck by a vehicle as they crossed a street in the Largo area, officials said.

The two had just left a Metrobus and were crossing Largo Road near Campus Way about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Maryland State Police said. They were in a crosswalk when they were struck by a BMW 325i driven by a 25-year-old from Jessup, police said. There was “no indication of impairment being a factor,” police said.

The pedestrians were taken to a hospital. Tevin Jamal Bailey, 27, of Bowie died, police said. The other person, a 25-year-old woman, was being treated.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Man gets 28-year term for 2017 sexual assault

A D.C. man has been sentenced to serve 28 years in prison after he pretended to be a maintenance worker at an apartment building and sexually assaulted a woman in the Rosslyn area of Arlington, authorities said.

Richard Allen Lowe, 25, was sentenced last week in Arlington County Circuit Court for the May 2017 assault that occurred at a building in the 1500 block of Key Boulevard near the Rosslyn Metro stop.

Lowe was arrested last February and faced several charges, including unlawful wounding, abduction and burglary.

— Dana Hedgpeth

18-year-old charged in MS-13-linked killing

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the MS-13-linked killing of a Fairfax County teen in August 2017, bringing the total number of people arrested in the case to six, authorities said.

Prince William County police did not identify the 18-year-old because he was charged as a juvenile. He was a minor at the time of the slaying of Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo, 18.

The 18-year-old suspect had been incarcerated in Fairfax County on unrelated charges before he was transferred to the Prince William County jail late Monday or early Tuesday, police said.

Carrillo, who had ties to MS-13, met gang members in woods in the Mount Vernon section of Fairfax County in August 2017, according to a search warrant filed in Fairfax County.

Carrillo was assaulted, driven from the scene and not heard from again, according to the search warrant. Carrillo’s body was discovered in Nokesville later that month, and a handful of people have been charged with murder, abduction and gang participation in connection with the slaying.

— Just in Jouvenal

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news