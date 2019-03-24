ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police in Maryland say two pedestrians were hurt when they were struck by a volunteer fire department vehicle in Rockville.

WTOP-FM reports that Diane Evans, of Rockville, was driving a fire department vehicle when she hit a man and a woman at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries while the man was taken there with minor injuries.

Rockville County police said the incident is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call them.

___

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.