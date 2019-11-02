The Washington Post reports a crowd of about 900 people chanted “USA!” and “Trump!”

Pence called Virginia’s election and governor’s races in Kentucky and Mississippi a referendum on the Trump administration. He said the administration has made the country stronger, safer and more prosperous.

Democrats predicted Pence’s appearance will “be a huge help” to them in winning majorities in the House of Delegates and Senate. Voter unhappiness with Trump helped Democrats flip 15 House seats in 2017.

