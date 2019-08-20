A rendering of the White House fence after the six-foot-six fence is replaced with one almost twice as tall. (Mills+Schnoering Architects)

Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House will close for seven months, beginning Wednesday, for construction of a new security fence, the National Park Service announced Tuesday.

The agency said in a news release that the area from West Executive Avenue to East Executive Avenue, in front of the north portico of the White House, will be closed.

Lafayette Square, the north sidewalk of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jackson Place NW and Madison Place NW will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The 6-foot, 6-inch fence is being replaced by one approximately 13 feet tall, with wider and stronger posts, the Park Service said.

The Park Service and Secret Service began work on the new fence around the 18-acre White House complex in July. The work will be completed in eight phases using more than 3,500 feet of steel fencing.

The new fence incorporates anti-climb and intrusion detection technology and is designed to mitigate security threats, the Park Service said.

Overall construction is expected to continue into 2021.