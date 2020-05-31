Police say she was a passenger in a Ford F250 driven by a 32-year-old man from Hanover on Hanover Pike in Manchester, Maryland shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the two were arguing and Whitcomb attempted to get out of the truck while it was moving and was run over by the truck.
No charges have been filed. The police investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.