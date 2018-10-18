Patrons dig into dinner at the late-night Amsterdam Falafelshop in D.C. on Aug. 18. (Dayna Smith/For The Washington Post)

Applications from people vying to become D.C.’s first-ever nightlife director have been pouring into Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s office from across the country and around the world.

Just weeks into the search, the mayor’s office said it has received more applications for this job than any other cabinet position.

The new director of D.C.’s inaugural Office of Nightlife and Culture will be in charge of “the after-hours economy” and all that goes along with it — after-hours noise complaints, crime, street cleanup, traffic congestion and, of course, rats.

“This job, man. People are excited about it. Around the country, across the oceans,” said Lindsey Parker, Bowser’s deputy chief of staff. “We’ve received a very diverse group of résumés.”

The concept of having an after-dark government official whose job it is to create order from the chaos of nightlife is not a new one.

Other cities — New York, London, Orlando, even smaller ones like Iowa City — have created such positions. They vary in title (night mayor, night czar, night manager) and responsibilities. Some, like London’s night czar, work only part time.

In the District, it will be a full-time job — with odd hours.

“There’s not going to be a normal schedule,” Parker said. “I’m sure this person will have a lot of meetings between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., but you’ll also have residents who want to meet up and show you the rat issue they’re seeing in the alley nearby at 9 or 10 p.m.”

All establishments that are open between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m., including bars, restaurants, theaters, clubs, art spaces and more, will be considered part of the D.C. director’s purview.

The appointee will be expected to work with other organizations, including D.C. police, the D.C. Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Works to address the types of problems that tend to arise after dark.

That might mean cordoning off an area where ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft can pick up patrons outside bars without blocking traffic on busy streets, city officials said. Or help ease the transition of a neighborhood that used to be largely residential and is now attracting new businesses — and noisy patrons.

“What we’re looking for in this director is someone who really knows the city, understands its history and its growth, and understands that we’re trying to solve tough challenges in areas that didn’t used to have bars and restaurants operating at night,” Parker said.

Some business owners and neighborhood advocates have expressed concerns over how the new government office will balance the interests of new businesses with the needs of the communities into which they are moving.

“We know change is coming to D.C. so, to the extent that our government can be focused on how this change takes place and how we can make it work for everyone, we should be,” said D.C. Councilman Brandon Todd (Ward 4) , who introduced a bill creating the Office of Nightlife and Culture about one year ago. “Our city is growing by leaps and bounds every day. . . . This person can help us figure out how everyone gets something that’s close to what they want.”

In Ward 4, where Todd lives, Upshur Street NW has transformed from quiet neighborhood center to a popular strip of bars and restaurants that offer music, shows and drink specials that attract visitors from around the region.

“We need someone thinking about how we, as a government, can address the nighttime economy but also address neighborhood concerns from people who may or may not want to see that kind of change occur,” Todd said.

The number of restaurants and bars in the District has ballooned from 1,729 in 2006 to nearly 2,300, according to 2016 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The District’s hospitality industry is valued at about $7.5 billion annually, Parker said, and more liquor licenses are being requested every day. Over the last 10 years, the number of drinking establishments in the District has grown by 50 percent, she added.

Bars and restaurants made about $3.8 billion in revenue in 2017, and employs about 9 percent of Washington’s workers. Over the next decade, that number is projected to grow by 6 percent, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Nighttime liaisons in other cities, like New York’s night mayor, Ariel Palitz, come from the city’s club and bar scene. Palitz used to own a nighttime haunt called Sutra that shut down after a 10-year stint.

One of her primary mandates has been to explore quality of life issues, including the so-called DIY club scene in New York, wherein makeshift clubs are set up in unconventional spaces for one or several nights. The DIY venues often operate on the margins of legality, and have been increasingly shut down due to their lack of proper licenses.

D.C. officials declined to say whether they were seeking a bureaucrat or a barkeeper to run the office, but Parker noted the résumés submitted so far have come from people of all walks of life.

Todd added the ideal candidate would likely have a mix of experience in the public and private sectors.

The job — which comes with an annual salary of $97,434 to $118,000 — will be filled as soon as possible, Parker said, noting the mayor is expected to sign a bill Thursday that will officially create the Office of Nightlife and Culture.

Then, the bill heads to Congress for a 30-day review.

D.C.’s newest director will oversee a commission of five volunteers, who will help direct programs and decisions around D.C. nightlife.

Just don’t call him or her the “night mayor.”

“We’ve already got a morning, noon and night mayor,” Parker said. “We’re not looking for another mayor. But we are looking for a director.”

