I wish I could tell you who scribbled those words.

I wish I could tell you what that person had experienced in the days and decades before they found themselves standing in the shadow of that Confederate general.

Mostly, though, I wish we could discuss that question without first having to step back to address one that should have been answered long ago: Should these Confederate statues fall or remain standing?

This week, six property owners along that infamous avenue in the former capital of the Confederacy filed a lawsuit aimed at keeping the 60-foot-tall tribute to Lee from being removed by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

The lawsuit argues, according to news accounts, that the landowners would see their property values reduced and suffer as a result of “the loss of a priceless work of art from their neighborhood and the degradation of the internationally recognized avenue on which they reside.”

The lawsuit follows another filed a week earlier on behalf of William C. Gregory, the great-grandson of a couple who were signatories to the deed for the land where the statue sits. Legal filings for that case argue, according to reporting by my colleagues, that the state promised in the 130-year-old deed to “faithfully guard” and “affectionately protect” the statue.

The claim led a Richmond Circuit judge to issue a temporary injunction, preventing the state from removing the statue, and Northam to vow to fight the decision. A hearing on the issue is scheduled for Thursday.

There is no telling what will happen in court, but those legal claims are revealing. They show what is motivating, at least in part, the people who are defending one of the most well-known Confederate statues in the nation, a towering tribute to slavery and hate that has sat at the center of past clashes and recent protests.

They show what they are trying to hold onto: A work of art. Property values. An old promise.

We can pretend that the debate over Confederate symbols is about preserving or erasing history, but really, it’s about our values. It’s about whether we care more about statues standing than people falling. Because we know, through statistics, video evidence and story after story, that the people who are most hurt by those symbols of hatred are falling at disproportionate rates across the country.

Falling victim to police brutality. Falling behind in schools because of educational inequity. Falling off the valued parts of the map because of the lack of affordable housing.

As a reporter, and now columnist, who writes often about social issues because of my own background as a Latina who grew up in a neighborhood filled with people who would now be considered “essential workers,” I have spent many days in some of the most neglected neighborhoods in the Washington region and New York. I have been invited into homes with little to no furniture. I have walked through the halls of a high school, where a boy was stabbed in the heart, talking to a soft-spoken teenager who just wanted to graduate. I have sat next to a mom in a funeral home as she made arrangements for the twins she lost after a bullet tore through her stomach as she walked out of a carryout place near her home.

I don’t have to tell you the race of any of those people, because you know it.

You know who in major cities across the country fill housing projects, attend schools lacking resources, and are dying too soon and too brutally at the hands of their neighbors and law enforcement officers who are supposed to protect them.

You knew that before George Floyd died calling out for his mother.

You know that before protests in his name erupted across the country, bringing audible and visible reminders that black lives matter.

You knew that before the statues started falling.

On Tuesday night, protesters in Richmond tore down the third Confederate statue in recent weeks. Just after 11 p.m., they pulled the figure from a monument intended to honor an artillery unit that served in the Civil War. Before that, they toppled a statue of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, and Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham. A statue of Christopher Columbus was also torn down and tossed into a lake.

The Lee statue has remained standing because it is too large to dismantle without machinery and because, let’s be honest, lawmakers only recently began pushing in earnest for its removal.

When Northam (D) announced his landmark decision to take down the statue and place it in storage at a June 4 news conference, he said, “Virginia has never been willing to deal with symbols. Until now.”

Proof of that statement stood nearby. Zyahna Bryant, a 19-year-old University of Virginia student, had started a petition seeking the statue’s removal when she was a 16-year-old high school student.

That’s a detail worth preserving in history books: A black girl recognized what would take white lawmakers and other people across the country years to understand — and that some still don’t get.

The removal of these statues is not about history, it’s about futures. Protesters are tearing them down across the country because they are fed up. They are tired of debating and discussing and waiting for people to show they are more invested in removing chains than honoring those figures who fought to keep others in them.

The first time Bryant organized a rally was after Trayvon Martin’s death.

“I remember that for so many of us, this felt like a defining moment,” she recalled on her Instagram page in a post that appeared a few days before George Floyd’s death. “This was a moment that I can cite in my life as a time where I truly lost hope in the systems that continue to fail Black and Brown people.”

Bryant was 12 at the time. That means she was in middle school when she first started asking, ‘How much more blood?”

Seven years later, too many of us still haven’t really considered that question. We’re still talking about statues.

