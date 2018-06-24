NORTH POTOMAC, Md. — Authorities say more than a dozen people who gathered for a wedding escaped from a fire that destroyed part of a Maryland home.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer tells The Washington Post the fire started around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and was centered around a recycling bin near the garage of the North Potomac home.

Piringer says 15 people who were together in the house for the wedding got out safely and went to another family home.

Piringer says the wedding was scheduled for later that day and many items for it were inside the home. He says he didn’t know if the wedding was delayed.

News outlets report the fire destroyed the garage and damaged several rooms in the home. The cause of the blaze remains undetermined.

