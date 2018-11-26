THE DISTRICT

'People's Tree' arrives at the U.S. Capitol

It’s here: The 75-foot-tall Christmas tree known as the People’s Tree has arrived at the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree came via truck more than 3,000 miles from the Willamette National Forest, in the area of Blue River, Ore. It will be lit Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. by House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.).

A video showed a crew working Monday morning in pouring rain to use a crane to get the large tree in place outside the Capitol.

Getting a large Christmas tree for the Capitol from national forests is a tradition that goes back nearly 50 years. As the tree journeys from where it was grown, it typically stops in about 20 communities along the way. The tree travels on the bed of a truck in a specially built box wrapped in banners.

It is chosen in August by the architect of the Capitol and the U.S. Forest Service. The tree is harvested in early November and then makes the trek across the country.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Man found fatally shot in yard in Oxon Hill

A man was fatally shot in Oxon Hill on Sunday, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers found Sammy Robinson II, 31, of Oxon Hill unresponsive in a yard shortly before 10 a.m. in the 5600 block of Woodland Drive, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to arrest a suspect and determine a motive.