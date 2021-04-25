The total amounted to 0.86 inches, according to the National Weather Service, 0.6 Saturday and 0.26 on Sunday.

It helped shrink an April deficit that might have seemed disturbing in a month so often associated with showers.

At the start of the weekend, the rainfall total for the month was 1.33 inches. Not imposing in itself, that figure was also more than an inch below the April average to that point.

Now our April boasts more than two inches, and we rank only about a third of an inch below the average.

Credit goes to more than a dozen hours of mainly light rain that steadily boosted our totals.

On the 25th day of April, as we drew near to normal in rainfall, we came a little closer to the norm in temperature as well.

At Sunday’s start, our April stood but 0.3 degrees above the average for the month thus far.

In thermal terms, Sunday proved pretty average. The high of 68 was two degrees below the average for the date. The low of 51 was one above. With rounding, the average for the day was the normal 60 degrees.