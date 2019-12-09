Person dies after being struck by Metro train

Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said the person died of the injuries. Metro said video showed the person intentionally entered the path of the train.

Rail service was suspended between Foggy Bottom and McPherson Square during the closure, with Silver Line trains operated only between the Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston stations.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Shooting, stabbing at separate Metro stations

Two people were stabbed, and a shooting was reported at two different Metro stations on Sunday, authorities said.

Around 7:30 p.m. at the Waterfront station in Southwest, there was a fight on a train, and two people were stabbed, Metro officials said. One victim went to a nearby fire station for help. Another person, who police said was a juvenile, was also hurt.

Both were taken to hospitals with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, and the incident is under investigation.

Earlier Sunday, Metro Transit Police said they responded to a report of shots fired around 3:45 p.m. at the Anacostia station. A video from the station “may have captured the suspect vehicle” involved in the incident, said Ron Holzer, a Metro spokesman.

Officials said no one was injured in the shooting at the Anacostia station.

No arrests were made in either incident.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Driver killed while trying to 'elude police'

The driver of an SUV was killed after crashing the vehicle into a home in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of College Heights Drive and Steed Court in the Adelphi area.

Prince George’s County police said the driver of the SUV tried to “elude police” after a traffic stop and appeared to have lost control of the SUV.

The vehicle crashed into a house and overturned, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries. No one inside the home was hurt.

Officials said detectives are looking into the circumstances that led up to the crash.

— Dana Hedgpeth

