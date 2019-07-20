A person of interest is in custody in connection with the shooting death Thursday of 11-year-old Karon Brown, according to the boy’s mother and a person familiar with the case.

City officials planned an 8:30 p.m. news conference Saturday at Naylor and Good Hope roads NE, near the site of the shooting, but did not give further details.

Deputy Mayor Kevin Donahue provided the site of the news conference and said in an email “that’s all I can say now.”

“I am happy they got him,” the boy’s mother, Kathren Brown said Saturday. “But honestly, it doesn't bring my son back.”

A spokeswoman for Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) confirmed Bowser would be at the news conference but declined to discuss the topic.

After the shooting, police had published images of a suspected shooter, a man in his late 20s or early 30s, running shirtless and clutching a handgun in his left hand. They said as many as five people were being sought in the incident.

Bowser on Thursday went to the scene, where she urged residents to help police find the people involved “so we can take the killer off the streets.”

She later announced that federal law enforcement pitched in to double the city’s standard reward in a homicide case to $50,000.

Karon and his brother Quentin, 12, had walked on Thursday evening to the McDonald’s not far from their home, to get food for their older sister.

Quentin became impatient, and returned home, but Karon stayed.

Quentin was sent back at about 7 p.m. to get his brother, but by that time a fight inside the restaurant had spilled into the street involving children and adults.

Quentin heard gunshots and raced home.

His little brother never made it back.

In the midst of the fighting, authorities believe, a man who happened to be driving by the violence saw Karon being assaulted and tried to rescue the boy by beckoning him into the car. But as the driver tried to get the boy to safety, someone in the crowd fired a shot that went into the vehicle and struck the boy in his upper body.

Weeks before he was to begin sixth grade, Karon died at an area hospital.

The series of events was described Friday by police officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an open investigation. At that point in the case, they said, they believe the gunman targeted the boy.

“I just lost it. I couldn’t believe it,” the boy’s mother said Friday in her living room, still wearing the pink T-shirt she had on the night before, when she rushed to the scene to find police and flashing emergency lights.

“I still can’t believe it. I am waiting for someone to say all this did not just happen,” she said. “This is not how we planned our summer. Now I have to sit here and plan a funeral for my baby.”

The circumstances of the shooting and reasons for the fight that led up to it on a sweltering summer night remained murky Friday, even to police who said they are trying to figure out how an 11-year-old went into a McDonald’s and ended up in a fight with adults that turned deadly.

Karon’s killing comes amid concern over an uptick in deadly violence in the District.

Brown said she and her family had moved about a year ago to Woodland Terrace, a public housing community about a half-mile from where Karon was shot. Though it has a history of violence, Brown said she was trying to escape similar problems in her former neighborhood in Northeast Washington.

They had lived near Makiyah Wilson, a 10-year-old girl who was shot and killed last summer as she headed to an ice cream truck. Police said she was an unintended victim of a feud between neighborhood crews. Makiyah, Karon and Quentin were all friends and attended school together, Brown said.

Karon, a football fan who liked the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers, had just completed the fifth grade at Stanton Elementary School, located near where he was shot.