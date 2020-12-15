The accusations against Dinga focused on 1986, when he served at Norfolk’s Christ the King Catholic Church. Dinga, who was ordained as a priest at the Richmond Diocese in 1975, denied the accusations.
In June, the diocese began an investigation after four former priests were accused of child sexual abuse. At the time, the diocese was unable to know the three men’s response to the child sexual abuse allegations, the diocese said. The former priests were prohibited from public ministry while the accusations were being investigated, the diocese said at the time.
