“I come from a place where you can’t get close to government buildings,” said Salah, who is an American citizen and New Yorker who immigrated from Jordan. “One thing I love about Washington is everything is so open. That’s what freedom look like. . . . This is excessive.”

So that’s where we’re at now, like the Kremlin.

While “defund the police” became a nationwide conversation last year, how about we start with “demilitarize D.C.”?

Thanks to the domestic terrorists who stormed Capitol Hill in a lethal attack on Jan. 6, the Capitol has been encircled for weeks by a four-mile-long perimeter of wire mesh fencing, much of it topped with dystopian swirls of razor wire.

“This is what democracy looks like?” said a sign held by a protester over the weekend.

Nope. It’s all wrong.

That expansive perimeter will begin to shrink soon, according to a memo that acting House sergeant-at-arms Timothy Blodgett sent around on Monday (some of the razor wire has already been taken down). The memo quoted Capitol Police officials who said “there does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress or the Capitol Complex that warrants the temporary security fencing.”

The barrier won’t disappear altogether. And it won’t prevent the kind of American decay that was responsible for the attacks.

The fence is jarring and frightening for anyone who lives or works nearby — including my husband and me, who bought our house on Capitol Hill 22 years ago. Locals held a protest on Saturday to air their frustrations about the militarization of the neighborhood.

“The Hill is home!” one of them yelled, as police asked them to clear out of the street.

They picnicked, read the paper, blew bubbles and chit-chatted along the fence, the kinds of things they’d be doing on the Capitol complex lawns and benches over the weekend if it weren’t for the too-much-too-late fortification of the neighborhood.

There are lawn signs everywhere:

“FREE THE PEOPLE’S HOUSE”

“Don’t Fence the Capitol”

And I get that, of course. It’s been frustrating to have a 20-minute detour around the MAGA-moat every time residents need to go anywhere. Teddy, an 11-year-old yellow lab, hasn’t been able to sniff his favorite spots for weeks, his owners told me. And none of the folks coming into town for spring break will be able to get close to the Capitol.

But this fence, the razor wire, the National Guard troops stationed along the perimeter are a much bigger issue than residents’ walks being thwarted.

“The optics are awful,” said Todd Mullins, a 57-year-old NASA engineer who has lived on the Hill for 15 years. He said there’s no way his office, at Federal Center Southwest, could ever reopen with the fence in place. But more importantly, he said he’s worried about the way it looks to the rest of the world.

And he’s right.

The fools who thought they could stop the democratic process on Jan. 6 with their flagpoles, bear spray and single-sentence philosophies did more than fist-pump their way into barroom glory stories. They were terrorists whose legacy stained our standing in the world.

“If there is one thing I have learned from my 37 years in the U.S. Army, and 13 years since in environmental and civil rights causes, it is that fences may work to keep livestock in your field, but they don’t work — and they send the wrong signal — when you use them against people,” Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré wrote in The Washington Post over the weekend.

“The four miles of fences that now ring the Capitol will do nothing to prevent another attack,” he wrote, “or to help us understand the underlying failures that allowed the riot to happen.”

All weekend, as spring tourists who came for socially distant sightseeing on the national Mall arrived, they were stunned by what they saw. Because pictures and video clips fail to capture how terrifying this really is.

“This is normalized in the part of the world where I’m from,” said Khalid Mohamed, 24, who is from Bahrain and is living in Chicago on a work visa. “This looks like the independence America values is taken away.”

A government that needs ominous, wartime fencing to function doesn’t look like a properly functioning government. That’s a no-brainer.

Honoré was as taken aback as Mohamed was when he came to D.C. after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) asked him to lead a review of the U.S. Capitol’s security failures in the wake of the deadly attack.

“When I arrived in Washington,” Honoré wrote, “I was shocked to see the extent to which our nation’s capital city had been militarized and the Capitol complex cordoned off.”

The measures cost taxpayers about $2 million a week. And it’s for nothing more than security theater, a capitulation to terrorists.

We’ve been here before, when Congress approved millions to set up waist-high bollards around the Capitol. Lot of good those did.

Rather than fences, the Capitol Police need to refocus on intelligence gathering and coordination. And that’s about it.

The real fix comes with better civic and media education. No fence will stop people who fail to understand how democracy works or how to separate lies and propaganda from truth and law.

“We want to instruct North Korea on how to behave?” said a Washington native named Anton who stood outside the Capitol fence holding a sign that said “Washington = PyongYang.”

“We’re not getting it right,” he said. “Something like this? It diminishes our influence in the world.”