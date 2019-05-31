Photos from the scene of a deadly shooting at a Virginia Beach public works building

Police say 11 people have been killed and six others injured in a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va.

May 31, 2019 Police work the scene where 11 people were killed during a mass shooting at the city public works building in Virginia Beach, Va. A longtime, disgruntled city employee opened fire at a municipal building. Six other people were wounded in the shooting, including a police officer whose bulletproof vest saved his life, said Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera. L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot/AP