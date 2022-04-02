“This is a very old loom,” said guild member Aileen Campbell, who showed pictures of the beams to Mount Vernon reenactor Melissa Weaver Dunning.

Dunning, a well-known weaver, estimated the loom might have been made between the 1850s and 1890s, perhaps by a craftsman from West Virginia or North Carolina, Campbell said.

But whatever the past of the barn loom — so named because in most 19th-century homes there wasn’t room for one to be stored inside — the guild members wanted to be sure the handmade creation had a future.

Eight members gathered in the courtyard of LibertyTown Arts Workshop on March 26 to attempt to put together the basic framework of the loom. The “barn loom raising” took about two hours of trail and error, and lots of encouragement when the workers discovered which mortise and tenon joint correctly connected with another.

Some timbers had Roman numbers chiseled into them which made them easier to match with mates. Others didn’t or either the marks had faded over time.

As gusty March winds made temperatures in the mid-40s feel even colder, the volunteers maneuvered the pieces into place with only the occasional misplaced whack of a mallet or accidental smooshing of a toe.

“That’s incredible, I didn’t think we could do it,” said Fran Slaterbeck, a weaver who regularly works on a more modernized loom inside LibertyTown in Fredericksburg. “This is such a treasure. It almost brings me to tears.”

Campbell imagined the loom would have quite a few stories to tell, starting with the craftsman who probably cut down the hardwood then milled it to the proper dimensions. Whoever made the loom would have been quite the skilled carpenter, according to the Smithsonian Institution.

“Building a good treadle loom was an exacting task,” the Smithsonian stated in “Plans for Making a 19th-century American Loom.”

Guild member Bonny Davia had gotten the drawings years ago and brought them that Saturday, hoping they’d offer some insight. The plans, along with insight from other weavers, prompted Campbell to say “we aren’t well apprised of how to do this, but we aren’t fumbling in the dark, either.”

However, the drawings weren’t quite as detailed as what comes with modern pieces of furniture that require assembly.

“Ikea generally has a few more instructions,” noted Stan George.

He and his wife, Linda, had put together a similar loom 30 years ago “but starting with a pile of lumber is a different story,” she said.

She’s also weaved on a similar loom at Wakefield, George Washington’s Birthplace, and like other guild members, is fond of the items. As the barn loom came together, she wondered if there might be room in their home for it.

“Yeah,” her husband said, “if we get rid of two or three looms.”

The purpose of the workshop was to assemble the loom to the point it actually looked like one — which it did, eventually — and take photos. Then, the volunteers numbered all the pieces to make it easy for someone else to reassemble it.