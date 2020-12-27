News outlets report that several local pilots performed a flyover honoring Farrar in his hometown of Lynchburg on Saturday, which would have been his 100th birthday.
Farrar learned to be a pilot during his time in U.S. Army Air Corps program but didn’t fly any combat missions overseas, according to his son. After his discharge in 1943, Farrar studied to be an aerospace engineer and worked as an engineer with the Federal Aviation Administration for four decades.
