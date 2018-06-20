SCOTTSVILLE, Va. — Residents of two Virginia towns had a chance this week to weigh in on the potential environmental impacts of compressor station upgrades that are part of a planned natural gas pipeline expansion.

The Daily Progress reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission held a public meeting Wednesday in Chatham on a proposal from Williams Partners to expand its Transco pipeline. A public meeting was held Tuesday in Scottsville. Those towns, as well as Manassas, would get upgraded compressor stations if the plan is approved.

The proposal is known as the Southeastern Trail Expansion. In addition to the three compressor station upgrades, it would involve the addition of around 8 miles (13 kilometers) of pipeline in northern Virginia.

Williams says the expansion scheduled for completion in November 2020 will serve the mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

