HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Virginia say a woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being attacked by her pet pit bull.

News outlets reports that Hampton Police say a 31-year-old woman was in her yard with several dogs on Sunday evening when her own dog, a 92-pound pit bull, attacked her.

Officers say the woman suffered life-threatening bites and other injuries. She was still in serious condition Sunday night.

Police say a 68-year-old relative tried to provide first aid to the woman and also was attacked by the dog. Her injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The dog was removed from the home and is in Hampton Animal Control custody. Police say animal control is investigating.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.