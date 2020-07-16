“The plaintiffs dropped their original suit a couple weeks ago when it was removed to federal court and now they have dropped it again,” Charlotte Gomer, Herring’s spokeswoman, said in an email.
The plaintiffs sought to have it dismissed “without prejudice” to their right to refile, according to a court filing from their attorney, Pat McSweeney, who declined further comment.
Northam’s administration is currently barred from removing the soaring statue by an injunction in a different, ongoing lawsuit. A hearing in that case is set for July 23.
Northam ordered the Lee statue’s removal in early June, citing the pain felt across the country over the death of George Floyd. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has since had numerous other Confederate statues removed from city-owned land.
