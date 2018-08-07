For a lot of people, air travel means putting in earplugs, pulling down an eye mask and trying to forget the other human cattle who are stuffed into that big metal tube.

But some people actually like to interact with their seatmates. I asked for stories of memorable high-altitude conversations.

Joe Carbone of Alexandria, Va., expected the worst when the aisle seat next to him was taken by an old guy with a hacking cough.

“We eventually struck up a conversation, and I learned that he had been a POW in World War II, held on an island in the Pacific,” Joe wrote. “He said the Japanese pretty much left them to fend for themselves. He said he ate monkeys to stay alive.”

The pair chatted over dinner (not monkey, I assume) and, later, Joe helped guide the elderly vet to the restroom.

“I felt so fortunate to connect with this man,” Joe wrote. “A few years later I received a letter from his son, letting me know that he had passed away. He said he didn’t know my connection with his dad, but had found my business card with his things.”

In 1984, John Ryan was 18 and “on the lam” after an alcohol-sodden freshman year of college. On a flight back from San Diego to New York, he fell into conversation with the older woman sitting next to him. It turned out that she had been one of the few women who worked to break the Japanese cipher codes during World War II. Meeting her, wrote John, of Glen Head, N.Y., “was a pleasure and an honor.”

The District’s Janet Bachman learned a few things during a flight seated next to a U.S. Army colonel. “Somehow we got talking about whether to reinstitute the draft,” Janet wrote.

The colonel supported the idea. “First, he said that the draft was the only means by which large numbers of people from very diverse backgrounds can be put together to learn about each other, reducing our ignorance and suspicion and creating greater cohesion,” she wrote. “And second, he believed that the draft would make a military coup nigh impossible.”

He argued that draftees would have a strong connection to civilian life and be unwilling to follow rebellious military brass.

Wrote Janet: “The colonel’s remarks still resonate with me.”

Elizabeth Burke was once a reluctant air traveler. Her way of coping was to sit in the middle seat and announce to her neighbors that she suffered from fear of flying and needed someone to talk with her about anything for the length of the flight.

“It’s amazing how nice people were,” wrote Elizabeth, of Washington. “I met all sorts of interesting people and had many fascinating conversations.”

On a flight from Paris to Washington, she made her announcement as the usual terrors kicked in. “This time a very kind Frenchman allowed me to struggle with my high school French for eight long hours, and he taught me a French nursery rhyme which I remember to this day,” she wrote.

These days Elizabeth travels with her “very understanding husband” and needn’t bother strangers, but she hopes “solo travelers are still able to find a friendly reception when they need it.”

Five years ago, Linda Sue Pessagno of Falls Church, Va., was flying from Atlanta to Florida. She spoke with her seatmate, a young woman from New York who absolutely hated flying.

The plane pitched and bucked on its stormy final approach to Fort Myers. Linda Sue took the woman’s hand and told her she would not let go until they landed.

“I gave her my name and email address with no expectations of her contacting me,” Linda Sue wrote. “Because of our interaction, two strangers became great friends. I have met her husband and daughter, we continue to stay in touch, and in 2019 we will celebrate five years of an extraordinary friendship!”

Ed Gertler of Silver Spring, Md., said he usually likes to be left alone, but on a flight from Istanbul to London, a young woman in the adjoining seat drew him out of his cocoon.

“She was Canadian, and she and her husband were living for a while in London on work assignment,” Ed wrote. “Just before landing, when she learned that I had a 13-hour layover at Heathrow before the final hop to Dulles, she invited me to come home and stay at their place. A driver picked us up at the airport, and upon getting home, she treated me to dinner at a 300-year-old pub and then drove me around that part of London to see the sights.

“The next morning she had the driver return and take me to the airport. Moral: If you have a friendly neighbor, give them an ear. You may make a friend.”

Tomorrow: Flight paths of the famous.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.