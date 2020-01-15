ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Planned Parenthood has expanded its health center in Annapolis, Maryland.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at the renovated facility.

Planned Parenthood says the 7,000-square-foot expansion cost about $2 million, with no taxpayer funds used.

Planned Parenthood of Maryland is estimating a 66% increase in patients over the next two years, based on a market analysis in the region.

Now, about 4,400 patients visit the clinic in a year’s time. The center provides all FDA-approved birth control methods, well-person exams and pap tests. It also provides cancer screenings, breast health exams, and pregnancy tests, as well as HIV testing, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections and abortions.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

The old facility was bombed in 1984 due to anti-abortion violence.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.