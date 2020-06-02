The 191,000-square-foot (177,445 square-meter) facility would have vetted vehicles before they were shipped to buyers across the country. It was expected to be completed by early 2021. Carvana planned to invest $25 million.
Residents who had opposed the plant said they were pleased that the plans had been scrapped. Some had previously raised concerns about increased traffic on the road leading up to the proposed site, and increased noise from large trucks hauling vehicles and maintenance work at the plant.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.