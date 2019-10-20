The city says the health department will be checking for compliance during regularly scheduled inspections and violators are subject to fines starting at $200.

A similar ban went into effect in Annapolis last month, and a statewide ban enacted by lawmakers starts next year.

Advocates for the bans say the polystyrene in the containers is difficult to recycle and breaks down into pieces that can invade the water supply.

