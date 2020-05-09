Plans announced Friday call for creating 200 new jobs within four years.
The project includes significant incentives from state and local government that could approach $4 million. State incentives include a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity’s Fund, performance-based grants and $135,000 from the Virginia Tobacco Commission. Local incentives are valued at $740,000.
The company expects to begin operations by mid-2021.
