HURT, Va. — A plastics company is planning a new factory in Southside Virginia at the site of a former textile plant.

News outlets report that Staunton River Plastics, a subsidiary of the Hilliard, Ohio-based Rage Corp., will invest more than $34 million to build a new 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on the site of the former Burlington Industries plant in Hurt, which employed 1,300 at its peak before shuttering in 2007 amid a wave of textile closures in Southside.

Plans announced Friday call for creating 200 new jobs within four years.

The project includes significant incentives from state and local government that could approach $4 million. State incentives include a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity’s Fund, performance-based grants and $135,000 from the Virginia Tobacco Commission. Local incentives are valued at $740,000.

The company expects to begin operations by mid-2021.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.