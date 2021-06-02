When Parker and I talk, the 36-year-old father of two is blunt about his mistakes. He admits to selling drugs, carrying guns and “making so many selfish decisions” in his past. He says his daughter was 4 when he was last arrested and 14 when he was released in 2019 after his sentence was reduced by five years as a result of the First Step Act, which shortens mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenses. He is now trying to repair that relationship, he says, and remain present for another child who was born a year ago.