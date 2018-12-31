RICHMOND, Va. — A podiatrist who practiced in Virginia has been accused of obtaining prescription tranquilizers and an opioid for personal use.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that 44-year-old Claudine H. DuPont was charged with fraudulently obtaining controlled substances including Hydromorphone, Tramadol and Alprazolam.

The Fredericksburg-area podiatrist allegedly acquired the drugs from April 2016 to January 2017 for her own use and not for legitimate medical purposes.

Documents show DuPont signed a consent order in May voluntarily surrendering her license to practice podiatry and surgery for indefinite suspension. The consent order alleged that staff and other practitioners in the office where she practiced reported she appeared to be under the influence of something and acted erratically on at least two occasions.

It’s unclear if DuPont has a lawyer who could comment.

