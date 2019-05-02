Wildlife officials are investigating poisonings from a toxic pesticide that has killed seven bald eagles and a great horned owl along Maryland’s Eastern Shore — incidents similar to an unsolved case three years ago that left 13 bald eagles dead.

Officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Maryland Natural Resources Police announced Wednesday a $10,000 reward for information about the latest incidents in Kent and Talbot counties.

Investigators this week said on March 1 they found a disturbing site — eight dead and sick bald eagles and a dead great horned owl near Route 445 and Swan Creek Road in Chestertown, Md. Five of the eagles were rescued and released into the wild, but three died.

About a month later, authorities said they found three more bald eagles that showed signs of being poisoned at a Talbot County farm. The eagles were lethargic and couldn’t fly, officials said. One died at the scene, and two were taken to a rehabilitation center and eventually released.

The birds had one thing in common: signs of having ingested carbofuran, a highly toxic pesticide commonly used on farms to get rid of insects until its granular form was banned in the 1990s.

The latest Maryland incidents come after a three-year-old, unsolved case in Federalsburg in which 13 dead bald eagles showed similar signs of having ingested the poison. Authorities still haven’t determined who was using the poison that led to the deaths of eagles found on a farm in 2016.

“It’s the same method,” said Capt. Brian Albert, a spokesman for Maryland Natural Resources Police. “We feel that these are related events.”

Wildlife authorities said they believe someone is using carbofuran to get rid of animals such as foxes and raccoons. But the eagles, which are known scavengers, eat the carcasses of the poisoned animals and become ill. The owl, experts said, likely ate the poison directly.

Carbofuran was popular on farms decades ago in its granular form to control bugs on crops, but a “single grain” of the granular form can kill a bird, experts said. Birds often mistake the pesticide grains for seeds.

The Environmental Protection Agency banned the granular form in 1991 after it caused millions of bird deaths annually. The EPA disallowed the use of liquid carbofuran on food crops in 2009, saying the residue posed an unacceptable safety risk.

The latest cases are puzzling federal and state officials.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Fish and Wildlife Service and state Department of Natural Resources Police said they were “disappointed and frustrated that this activity continues to occur in this area of Maryland.”

In the latest incidents, experts said the birds were likely not the primary target of the poisoning, but the pesticide is “so toxic that the eagles are secondarily poisoned after feeding” on carcasses of animals that have ingested the toxin.

In the Kent County incident, Fish and Wildlife Service officials said “whoever was placing the poisoned baits did it so recklessly that the poison was likely lying out in the open for any animal or person to find.”

Officials said they’ve interviewed land owners, hunters and others in the area, but have not determined who is using the poison. Bald eagles and great horned owls are federally protected birds.

Jay Pilgrim, a resident agent in charge for the Fish and Wildlife Service in the area, said the problem is unique to this part of Maryland.

“It is hard to believe that not one person has information of persons placing a toxic poison out that has killed no fewer than 20 eagles in these areas,” he said. “The only way this stops is if the local communities come forward with information.”

