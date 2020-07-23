By Associated PressJuly 23, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDTFAIRFIELD, Va. — One person has died and three others have been hospitalized due to a Thursday morning shooting in Virginia.Officers responding to the scene of the shooting in Fairfield found four people suffering from gunshot wounds, Henrico County police told news outlets.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightOne man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the three other victims were taken to a hospital. Authorities have not released additional information about the incident.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy