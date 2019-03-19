KINGWOOD, Va. — Virginia State Police say one person was killed and at least three others were critically injured in a charter bus crash on Interstate 95 in Prince George County near Kingwood.

Police tell news outlets the bus was carrying a total of 57 people when it crashed Tuesday morning. The cause of the crash is unclear. Authorities haven’t released the identities of those involved.

The state Department of Transportation says the nearby north exit ramp has been closed. Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes to avoid delays.

