Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Baltimore corner

A silver Lexus pulled into the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues around 12:30 p.m. and fired at a group of people sitting and standing on the corner, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference. The shooters then got back in the car and drove away, he said.

BALTIMORE — One person was killed and six others were injured when two people drove up to a group on a corner in northwest Baltimore and began firing at them Wednesday afternoon, police said.

“The brazenness of these offenders to pull up, get out of a car and then open fire on a group of people minding their own business is unconscionable,” Harrison said, asking people with information about the shooters to contact investigators.

Two shooting victims were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and five others went to a nearby hospital on their own, Harrison said. All of the shooting victims were adults, he said. One of those shooting victims has died, but the rest have injuries that are not considered life-threatening, Harrison said.