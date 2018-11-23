HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Authorities say a Maryland woman is dead after a crash near the Prince George’s County line with Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Park Police says officers responded Friday morning to a report of a car that swerved off the roadway and slammed into a tree.

In a statement, police say the driver was the only person in the car when it crashed off the inbound Suitland Parkway prior to Branch Avenue.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released. Authorities would only say she’s a Suitland woman in her late 20s who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the deadly crash is continuing. Police say “speed and environmental conditions may have been a factor.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.