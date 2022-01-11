After a few miles, the Ford pulled onto the right shoulder near Ruffin Mill Road in Colonial Heights, and police said the unknown vehicle stopped on the shoulder too. A person got out of the unknown vehicle and continued shooting at the Ford. The Ford’s driver and a passenger ran off and the unknown vehicle drove off. The shooter left and was picked up a short time later near a group of dealerships along the interstate, police said.
In the Ford Focus, police found a male passenger dead in the back seat. The passenger who fled was found uninjured a short time later, but the whereabouts of the driver are unknown, police said.